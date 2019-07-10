Heat Advisory in effect today

A Heat Advisory is back in effect Wednesday for central Alabama.
Heat index values will surge back toward the 105 degree mark by late morning into early evening, mitigated only by scattered thunderstorms that will use that heat as fuel this afternoon. Coverage of rain will not be particularly widespread, no unfortunately not everyone will get relief from the heat today.
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the northern Gulf are slowly showing signs of organization, and it's likely we'll have a Depression soon. Once that occurs, it's probably only a matter of time before Tropical Storm Barry becomes a headline. Models have trended slightly eastward overnight with a possible track, pulling the energy into Louisiana and then northward from there. It would place our area on the wetter east side of the circulation. That will help increase our rain chances for the next few days, taking the edge off our heat too. Temperatures by the weekend will spill downward toward 90 or even into the upper 80s.
The exact track and intensity of this system remains in question, and there is still some wiggle room for the forecast to change. As of right now, our local impacts are minimal.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.