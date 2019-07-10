Heat Advisory in effect today

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the northern Gulf are slowly showing signs of organization, and it's likely we'll have a Depression soon. Once that occurs, it's probably only a matter of time before Tropical Storm Barry becomes a headline. Models have trended slightly eastward overnight with a possible track, pulling the energy into Louisiana and then northward from there. It would place our area on the wetter east side of the circulation. That will help increase our rain chances for the next few days, taking the edge off our heat too. Temperatures by the weekend will spill downward toward 90 or even into the upper 80s.