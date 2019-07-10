Man sentenced to life for 2016 Dallas County murder

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man has been sentenced after being convicted on several charges, including murder, related to a June 2016 incident.
Wednesday, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Vadarius Kushun Hall was sentenced to life in prison.
Back in May, Vadarius Kushun Hall was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and certain person forbidden to carry a firearm.
According to a court affidavit, back in the summer of 2016, 27-year-old Jermaine Tarver of Lowndesboro was shot and killed by Hall.
According to the witnesses, Tarver was playing cards outside the residence when Hall pulled up in a vehicle with two other people inside. The witnesses said Hall got out and started having a conversation with them, before he went back to the vehicle and got a rifle, showed it to them, and then put it back into the vehicle. Hall then walked over and sat down next to Tarver and began asking Tarver about the gold in his mouth. Witnesses say Hall kept asking Tarver about the gold in his mouth.
The two reportedly exchanged words before Tarver was shot multiple times.
“This gunslinger needs to pack a big suitcase because he is going to prison for a long time,” said Jackson.
Dallas Circuit Judge Don McMillian administered the sentencing.
