House fire was retaliation for shooting, officials say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been charged after Montgomery fire officials say they intentionally set fire to a home in retaliation for a shooting.
Eric Baxter, 34, and Berrien McLemore, 21, are each charged with arson second degree.
According to Capt. J.D. Cupps, firefighters were called to a home in the 4100 block of Lone Oak Drive Tuesday. When they arrived at the home, smoke and flames were visible. Firefighters went into the home and extinguished a fire in the front room.
Cupps says investigators were asked to look into the fire’s cause and determined it had been intentionally set. During the course of their investigation they learned the fire had been set as an act of retaliation for a shooting that took place the previous night at the home.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mclemore and Baxter confessed to investigators they started the fire in retaliation for Baxter being shot in the leg on Monday. Baxter stated Mclemore, his nephew, used his crutches to break out a window of the home. Once inside, Mclemore poured gasoline on some clothing and lit them with a lighter.
Baxter and McLemore were taken into custody on Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
