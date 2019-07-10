Montgomery Performing Arts Center announces ‘River Region Review’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Performing Arts Center is partnering with Buckmasters to create a a brand new event. It’s called “River Region Review”.
This event is a weekend designed to showcase local talent from the Montgomery area, as well as from Nashville.
The weekend will coincide with the annual Buckmasters Expo, starting Aug. 16, which is held here at the renaissance convention center. All of the concerts will be held right next door in the Montgomery Performing Arts Center.
Tickets will be $20 for a one-day pass, $30 for the weekend. They go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster and MPAC.
Below is a line up of the featured artists. You can find more information about each artist by clicking this link.
Saturday Aug. 17, 2019
Doors open: 5:30 p.m.
- 6:30 - 6:55 p.m. - Jessie Lynn
- 6:50 - 7:15 p.m. - Ed Pickett
- 7:15 - 7:35 p.m. - Britt Johnson
- 7:35 - 8:10 p.m. - Tony Brook
- 8:10 - 8:55 p.m. - Jeff and the Johnsons
- 8:55 - 9:05 p.m. - Buckmasters’ Jackie Bushman
- 9:05 - 10:30 p.m. - Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie
