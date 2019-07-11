Parking downtown gets easier with help from technology

“Smart city of Montgomery and the smart parking is a big deal for us,” said Jordan Franklin, owner of Stratice Consulting, who just located her business in the Kress Building downtown. “We’re an IT company, we recruit top IT talent, and the only way to do that locally is to boost what we’re doing in the city. So the smart parking allows vendors and clients to come see us a little easier. And the fiber ring allows us to get to people faster.”