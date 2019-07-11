Parking downtown gets easier with help from technology

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is getting help from technology to make finding a parking spot downtown and paying for it easier.
According to the city, a new partnership with ParkMobile will let motorists trade the hassle of finding a parking space and using a meter for the convenience of paying for parking from nearly any mobile device.
City officials say the ParkMobile app is available for more than 1,700 metered parking spaces in Montgomery and comes at no cost to the city.
The ParkMobile app is free to download. Once motorists find a place to park downtown, simply enter their zone number posted on the ParkMobile sign into the app. App users must pay for then entire 2 hour time limit on the meter. ParkMobile will also send an alert when a parking session is about to expire.
“Incorporating ParkMobile’s seamless capabilities into our parking infrastructure not only saves time and hassle, but it is another example of our efforts to bridge the digital to the physical to meet the needs of residents, visitors and businesses alike,” Mayor Todd Strange said. “We are proud to offer yet another smart, sustainable solution that enhances overall quality of life and positions Montgomery for further success and development.”
This initiative falls into the City of Montgomery’s “Smart City” Strategy, to use technology to solve everyday issues, increase efficiency, and enhance overall quality of life. It’s also an important tool in recruiting business.
“Smart city of Montgomery and the smart parking is a big deal for us,” said Jordan Franklin, owner of Stratice Consulting, who just located her business in the Kress Building downtown. “We’re an IT company, we recruit top IT talent, and the only way to do that locally is to boost what we’re doing in the city. So the smart parking allows vendors and clients to come see us a little easier. And the fiber ring allows us to get to people faster.”
According to ParkMobile, parking may be paid for through the app or by calling the number included on the signage.
The ParkMobile app is available now for free on both iOS and Android devices. It is already used across Alabama in cities like Birmingham and Mobile.
