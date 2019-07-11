Tracking Tropical Storm Barry

Local Impacts: Rain will be the main concern over the next few days. It won’t rain all day, and widespread flooding is not expected, but off-and on heavy rain is likely into early next week. An indoor back-up plan is a good idea if you’re planning any outdoor events over the next few days. It will also be breezy at times, but damaging wind gusts are not forecast. Brief spin-up tornadoes could be embedded in the outer bands of this storm, so depending on the track, a very low risk of tornadoes could exist in the western part of the state.