ADOC to host hiring event Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is moving forward with efforts to combat issues identified in the prison system one of those being understaffing.
This Saturday, ADOC will host an exclusive hiring event. The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warren Averett, LLC., located at 3815 Interstate Court, Montgomery, Alabama, 36109. ADOC is hiring for non-security positions to include administrative assistants, maintenance and repair employees, radio operators, social service caseworkers, social workers, canteen clerks, and stewards.
In addition, Wexford Health Services is also hiring for Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses, Licensed Mental Health Professionals, Psychologists, and Psychiatrists.
“We are always advertising for our for our security officers, but the support positions we have vacancies as well and we need those to complete the department as well,” said ADOC Director of Recruiting Napoleon Goodson.
Seventeen years ago Goodson started his career with ADOC.
“When the Alabama Department of Corrections gave me the chance and opportunity I jumped on in," said Goodson.
Now as the director of recruiting, Goodson, is tasked with offering others the same opportunity he was given. With issues of overcrowded and understaffed prisons in our state he says staffing recruitment and retention is a critical focus for ADOC.
Here is a breakdown of how ADOC is currently staffed:
- Correctional Officers Required: 3,368; Correctional Officers Assigned: 1,401 = 41.6 percent of required correctional officers
- Total Security Staff Required: 4,012; Total Security Staff Assigned: 2,074 = 51.7 percent of required security staff (Includes correctional officers, sergeants, lieutenants and captains)
- Support Staff Required: 1,995; Support Staff Assigned: 1,096 = 54.9 percent of required support staff (Includes administration, operations, maintenance, food service, logistics, etc.)
“Our intentions are to completely fill all of our positions we have available with the department. It is critical,” said Goodson.
Sen. Cam Ward believes this is a step in the right direction. With warnings from the US Department of Justice to make changes and the possibility of a federal takeover he says there is still more work to be done.
“I think it shows a lot on their part on what they are trying to do to get this done right," said Ward. “You have to factor in conditions and sentencing guideline changes. It is a puzzle of 8 or 9 pieces and I think this is one piece of it that does help up get closer to getting a resolution.”
Ward did say while the governor is the only one who can determine when a special session is called, he is expecting one to take place the first of next year so lawmakers can continue to tackle Alabama’s prison issues.
ADOC has unveiled a new compensation packages. It is a direct result of the passage of HB468 during the recent legislative session that was signed into law by the governor. The law will provide ADOC correctional officers a two step, 5 percent pay raise and expand the incentive program to include bonuses for additional training and career milestones. ADOC hopes this will help in achieving goals outlined in their 2019-2022 Strategic Plan.
