Alabama Power ready to respond to Barry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power says they are ready to go, if needed, to deal with any outages brought on by Tropical Storm Barry.
Right now, it is a wait and see situation.
A power company spokesperson says they are not to the point yet of staging crews, but they do have people on standby.
They also will be ready to help neighboring utility companies, through what’s known as mutual assistance.
If any crews are sent to help, how long they stay will be determined by what happens.
"You know it all just depends on the need. Our guys can go and are prepared to go, and can spend just a few days away or up to weeks even if needed, to respond to power outages,” said Keisa Sharpe, Alabama Power Spokesperson.
