Alabama wants to hire more State Troopers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Alabama state troopers will be hired in coming months.
Although the hiring process is now faster, some of the physical demands of the job remain the same.
Completing an obstacle course at Tuscaloosa’s airport is just one of the hurdles these recruits must clear before becoming state troopers.
"We want to make sure all of our applicants, our new state troopers, are physically fit and prepared to do their jobs,” State Trooper Reginal King explained.
State troopers patrol highways and perform many tasks. Pushing a car could be one of them.
"You may run across a stranded motorist. You may have to physically get out of your vehicle and push the vehicle from the roadway,” King continued.
Thursday, eight recruits went through physical training at Tuscaloosa's national airport.
The hiring process for state troopers used to take one to two years. Now it’s been cut to as little as 6 to 8 months in some cases to hire an additional 100 troopers over the next year or so.
"We've streamlined the hiring process by working with state personnel. We have recruiting coordinators strategically placed throughout the state,” according to King.
