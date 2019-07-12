AUM announced as new NCAA Division II member

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery is now one of four new Division II schools, announced Friday by the NCAA.
The Warhawks join Biola, Davenport and Purdue Northwest, who were approved to become active Division II members beginning Sept. 1.
AUM Athletic Director Jessie Rosa released a statement on Twitter saying this move has been in the works for a long time.
“It’s an historic move for us. As an institution and as an athletics department, definitely excited for our student athletes, our student body, our coaches, everybody that’s been a part of this,” said Rosa.
As active members, the schools will be eligible to compete in NCAA Division II championships and vote at the NCAA Convention, among other benefits.
It’d been something that was years in the making. For three years AUM was transitioning from the NAIA level to D-II, which meant they could compete but couldn’t participate in NCAA postseason play.
Now, they’ll be full-fledged members of the Gulf South Conference, something that was a no-brainer for AUM Chancellor Carl Stockton.
“We decided what’s the best fit for us is Division II, many of the schools in the Gulf South Conference are within 240 miles of AUM, so it was a good fit and that Gulf South Conference is one of the strongest conferences for Division II, so it was a good fit for us and it was natural move,” said Stockton.
Other members of the Gulf South Conference include University of Alabama-Huntsville, Christian Brothers University, Delta State University, Lee University, Mississippi College, University of Montevallo, Shorter University, Union University, Valdosta State University, University of West Alabama, University of West Florida, University of West Georgia, Florida Institute of Technology, North Greenville Crusaders, Young Harris College, and Spring Hill College.
