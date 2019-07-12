Blood donors needed due to critically low supply

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - LifeSouth Blood Centers says it has an emergency need for blood. It’s supplies are critically low.
“We will have to see if we can round it up because we still have to supply the hospitals, so we could try to import but we also try to work extra hard so that doesn’t happen,” says LifeSouth Donor Recruiter, Ronda Kindred.
Due to the low numbers of blood donors, LifeSouth is urging the community to donate. All of LifeSouth’s donation stay within the community where they are donated, and they are the sole providers for some local hospitals like East Alabama Medical Center.
Kindred says that without the community’s help, their supply might run dry.
“Critical means that the hospitals are running like a 2 to 3 day supply. We generally like to have a 5 to 7 day supply on the shelves for our local hospitals,” she said.
EAMC officials say that having only a couple day’s worth of blood on the shelves can be concerning.
“It would make a difference, of course, with a disaster. Trauma cases coming in can quickly deplete a supply, so it could make a huge difference,” says Jarrett Loveless, EAMC Lab Manager.
Loveless says that after the March 3rd storms and the potentially severe weather that could come our way, being well-stocked is crucial.
“It’s really important with a disaster, and where we’re located we see tornadoes, hurricanes. If we do get hit with a disaster and we have people bleeding and we don’t have time to get them to another facility, having that supply on hand is very important.”
Susan Walley has been donating blood for over 13 years, and says it feels good to be able to give to other people.
“If you’re capable and able and there’s no reason you cant, it’s not a hard process. It’s not a lengthy process. It doesn’t hurt that bad. You can do that and you can do that for other people. I have a servant’s heart and I like to help others, and giving blood is a great way to do that,” Walley says.
LifeSouth isn’t the only organization looking for donors. The American Red Cross is also facing a blood shortage and has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors.
