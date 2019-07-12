Dothan police seize about $200,000 worth of meth, arrest 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second consecutive day, Dothan police have made what they consider a significant drug bust that will put a dent in the city’s drug trade.
Vice officers on Friday morning raided a home in the 1400 block of East Selma Street, seizing methamphetamine with a street value of about $200,000.
They arrested 28-year old Jordan Skyler Thompson of Dothan on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine and confiscated 2.5 kilograms of the drug.
“That is a significant amount. It is usually sold in gram amounts for about $80 per gram. Sometimes it is sold in smaller volumes,” Dothan Police Captain Will Benny told WTVY.
On Thursday, police made another arrest with major implications. Working with federal marshals, they nabbed Jimmy Lamar Berry, a fugitive. Berry, they claim, is a kingpin in Dothan’s illegal drug trade.
“It is certainly good to make cases like these and we commend our officers for their hard work and diligence,” Captain Benny said.
Besides meth trafficking charges, Jordon Thompson is also accused of possessing synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Police also seized a handgun from him.
