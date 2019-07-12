Food for Thought 7/11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Popeye’s (876 N. East Blvd.): 99
Goat Haus Biergarten (532 Clay St.): 99
Burger King (3190 Taylor Rd.): 99
Arby’s (6931 Eastchase Lp.): 98
Lagoon Park Grill (2855 Lagoon Park Dr.): 97
LOW SCORES
Hardee’s (2715 Taylor Rd.): 84
Priority Items: Raw chicken, tomatoes in cold holding line at improper temperature; Mold in soda dispensing nozzles
Sinclair’s East (7847 Vaughn Rd.): 86
Priority Items: Raw chicken, egg wash, sour cream on cold holding line at improper temperature; Grease recycling bin was leaking; Mop water improperly disposed of outside
Sonic (2025 Carter Hill Rd.): 86
Priority Item: Flies throughout the establishment
Zaxby’s (3130 Taylor Rd.): 90
Priority Item: Raw chicken in cooler at improper temperature
