Saturday Afternoon Update: Barry makes landfall, weakens into tropical storm

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, LA early Saturday afternoon and weakened into a tropical storm. Although only a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65mph, Barry is still posing a threat of catastrophic flooding to parts of the north-central Gulf Coast. It will continue to move inland in a northwesterly direction this afternoon, then turn north, tracking slowly through Louisiana and then into Arkansas. Here is this afternoon’s track from the National Hurricane Center:
As for Alabama? Impacts are limited. In fact, if you didn’t know Barry was out there, you might have not realized anything much different from our normal weather pattern this weekend. An increase in our coverage of rain, and a very small risk of tornadoes in western counties are our concerns. Let’s dive into details.
Rain: Much of central and south Alabama is getting drenched this afternoon thanks to one of Barry’s bands, however many of you east of I-65 are dry. As these spiral bands move through, the rain will come down heavy and be accompanied by gusty winds. Most downpours won’t last long, as the rain bands will spin by fairly quickly. The further west you live, the more rain you’ll likely receive. Overall, between an inch and 4 inches of rain is expected across central and south Alabama, with the heaviest amounts likely coming in the western counties.
It will not rain all day and on everyone, so your weekend will not be a washout. There is no need to cancel your outdoor plans - you just need a rain backup option and our WSFA First Alert Weather App to help you know when to implement that rain backup.
Tornadoes: With the slight westward trend in the track, it is likely that any tornadoes associated with Barry stay west of Alabama. That said, we can’t *completely* rule out the risk of a quick tornado, mainly in far southwest Alabama. Even there, the risk is very low. We will continue to monitor the inland progression of tropical rain bands, and it’s not impossible we see a brief Tornado Warning or two through sundown.
Beach Impacts: As is the case inland, heavy rain is the main impact to the coast. It won’t rain all day; it will be off-and-on and the occasional peak of sunshine is possible. The water is closed to swimmers due to dangerous rip currents. A brief spin-up tornado or water spout is also possible embedded in bands.
After landfall, Barry will continue to head north through Louisiana and Arkansas. With all of the added tropical moisture in the atmosphere, we’ll maintain higher-than-usual rain coverage through at least Tuesday of next week. Same story, though - it will NOT rain all day.
