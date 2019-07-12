Saturday Afternoon Update: Barry makes landfall, weakens into tropical storm

Rain: Much of central and south Alabama is getting drenched this afternoon thanks to one of Barry’s bands, however many of you east of I-65 are dry. As these spiral bands move through, the rain will come down heavy and be accompanied by gusty winds. Most downpours won’t last long, as the rain bands will spin by fairly quickly. The further west you live, the more rain you’ll likely receive. Overall, between an inch and 4 inches of rain is expected across central and south Alabama, with the heaviest amounts likely coming in the western counties.