Log deliveries starting at Abbeville Fiber

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Abbeville Fiber has started operations at the new sawmill facility.
The first logs were delivered this week to Abbeville Fiber. The facility is operational now, but will officially open in August.
The first phase of the sawmill is generating 50 million feet of annual production of lumber per year. About 50 people have been hired to work at the facility and about 15 truck drivers were brought on. Over the next year they’re adding more.
“We’ll double productions to 100 million annual feet and we’ll add a second shift that will bring our total annual production count to 115,” said Abbeville Fiber VP Gene Woodham.
The company will hire truck drivers, maintenance workers, and forklift operators.
Marty Williams says the area has been missing jobs since the West Point Pepperell Facility closed doors at that site.
“It was a hard hit on Abbeville when it closed, a lot of people lost jobs and there weren’t many to find back then - my wife was one of them, now this plant is coming and it’s going to really bring things back," said Williams, who worked at West Point Pepperell Facility before it closed.
And local businesses are excited the foot traffic they saw during construction of the new sawmill will continue.
“We’ve gotten a lot of business from that. They come and eat supper or lunch, so it’s brought a lot of business,” said Jimmy’s BBQ and Pizza Owner Rayne Scott.
The facility also purchases lumber within a 50-mile radius of Abbeville.
This project represents the largest economic investment in Henry county’s history, with $40 million invested to date.
