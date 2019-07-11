Penny-a-page promotion returns to Books-A-Million

July 11, 2019 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 8:12 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Books-A-Million is bringing back it’s popular Penny-A-Page promotion on Saturday, July 13th. A similar promotion was held in 2018 and was extremely popular.

During the promotion a book will be sold for 1-penny-per-page of the book, meaning a 200-page book would cost $2.

A key difference in this year’s promotion, to participate you must be a member of Books-A-Million’s “Millionaire’s Club” which does charge a yearly fee. When it was held in 2018 it was open to any customer.

If you’re a Millionaire’s Club Member you need to bring proof to participate.

The promotion is only available in store.

