Second arrest made after man tied to chair, fire set under him

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested following an east Alabama incident in which a man was kidnapped and assaulted, then tied to a chair with a fire set underneath him.
Opelika police said Friday that its ongoing investigation identified Demarcus Marquis Dawson as a second suspect. Police previously arrested Kenderick Omar Hill, 30, of Auburn, in connection to the crime.
Dawson is said to have helped Hill with the victim’s kidnapping and assault. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Lee County Jail.
Police were notified of a viral social media post at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday showing the victim being assaulted. Officers immediately recognized the location and raced to the area where they found the victim still tied to the chair. Hill was also still on the scene but fled when police arrived. He was captured Wednesday by Opelika police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
The 31-year-old victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries. He has since been released.
Opelika police have declined to speak on a motive or any other details about the crime.
Both Hill and Dawson are charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted assault, and attempting to flee law enforcement.
