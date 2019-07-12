Serious injuries reported in crash on I-65 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There were serious injuries in a crash on Interstate 65 in Montgomery Friday evening, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams said two vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes past Selma Highway.
The injuries are serious but aren’t considered life threatening, Williams said. The number of people injured wasn’t immediately available.
Investigators closed two lanes blocked while they cleared the scene.
Photos from the scene showed one vehicle overturned.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.