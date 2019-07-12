Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps prepares for another season

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Meet the youngest member ever to be invited to be part of the Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps.
Saddlar Berrey; 13 years old from Montgomery and trumpeting his talent at such a young age.
“The sense of pride of being part of something bigger than yourself," said Berrey.
The youngster is part of the group of more than 120 musicians from all over the country. The average age is 18. Most of them are high school band students who love to perform every summer despite an occasional injury such as the bone bruise Grace Rumph suffered.
“I would really love to be back in, because I just love this so much," said Rumph.
“The hardest part is having to get up at 7 in the morning," said 16-year old Arian Templin of Prattville.
Yet.. no one here would have it any other way. For them, the performances are worth the sweat in the heat, except for Friday since it rained, and long hours of practice with orders to get it right from the instructor.
“A lot of our audiences. The band members, they know what drum bugle corps is," said Dave Bryan, the manager for the corps.
Southwind got its start 40 years ago by five students from Lee High School in Montgomery. 40 years later, the corps is still hitting the high notes.
After their show Saturday night at Stanhope-Elmore High School, the corps will get up again and hit the road Sunday morning for Atlanta. By then they will have four performances under their belt with another 16 to go.
The show begins tomorrow night at Stanhope-Elmore High School with an admission fee of $15.
