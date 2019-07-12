State warns about hackers stealing data from personal phones

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is sending a “beware” message for people who have personal information on their mobile devices or computers.
The Alabama Office of Information Technology said people are trying to hack personal phones and steal personal data. At least 34 percent of U.S. consumers experienced a data compromise within 2018, according to Business Wire.
Ryan Allen, the OIT chief information security officer, said hackers create fake Wi-Fi networks and can tap into non-secure networks.
“Your best defense is to be aware of what you are connecting to," Allen said.
Allen suggested turning the Wi-Fi off if you are traveling.
“There are settings where you can tell it to connect automatically to networks and I would definitely tell it to turn that off,” he said.
Click here to see more ways to keep your mobile device data safe.
Allen also said it is important to back up your data and continue to update your phone. He also said to be aware of public USB charging stations. People can install malware onto phones this way. Instead, bring a portable USB charging battery with you.
