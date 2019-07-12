USA Today names ‘Best Breakfast Sandwich’ in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It just feels good when someone tells you, you’re the best. Recently USA Today set out to find the best breakfast sandwiches in every state.
When it comes to Alabama, look no further than downtown Montgomery.
“We serve mostly country food, Southern food, things you would find on the table at grandma’s house,” said Tim Essary with Cahawba House.
Essary opened up about three years ago.
“Cahawba is actually the first capital of Alabama, so we wanted to take that old name and bring it to the new capital.” Essary says.
A few months ago, they got a nice surprise.
“I got a phone call. I had no idea they were coming in. Apparently, they just popped in. The spotlight is on Montgomery right now, so it was on their map. I got a call and all the sudden we are in USA Today.” Essary says.
USA Today identified a “Top Breakfast Sandwich” in every state and they really must have enjoyed the Cahawba’s Classic Breakfast Sandwich.
“Big thick Texas toast, local Conecuh sausage, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, it’s big and messy. It’s a knife and fork kind of sandwich and I think that’s what they liked about it.” Essary says.
If you’ve traveled around the state, you know there is some good eatin’ in Alabama. The folks at Cahawba House were honored to be recognized.
“I think we all work really hard. Getting something like that is a real pat on the back, not just for the owners but the whole team.” Essary says.
If you order one, make sure to come hungry and grab plenty of napkins. It’s big and messy!
