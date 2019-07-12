Volunteers needed for work on Ozark’s new outdoor stage

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - Volunteers are needed to help finish building the outdoor stage in Ozark.
The city hopes people will meet at the work site to pitch in Friday and Saturday. The new stage is located across the street from the courthouse in downtown Ozark.
Once complete, the community hopes it will serve as an anchor for the entertainment district in downtown. Ozark City Council members recently approved portions of downtown, including S. Court Street, W. Reynolds Street, and W. Court Square, to serve as areas of the entertainment district.
People can walk the area with alcoholic beverages and enjoy entertainment on display.
“We recently formed the entertainment district downtown, so we’re hoping to get it on a routine schedule to where the restaurants can be involved, people can get out in the spring and fall and go from restaurant to restaurant to the music being played here," said Dale County Commission Chairman Mark Blakenship.
The Dale County Performing Arts Council has led the way on the outdoor stage project. It’s funded by a Resource Conservation and Development Grant for $25,000 and donations. The total cost estimate is about $45,000.
With the money in place, the city is relying on volunteer manpower to get the state built.
Holle Smith, owner of Elevations School of Dance, volunteered Friday. Smith says she’s excited about the new stage for the community and what it will mean for her dance company.
“Personally, for me, it’ll be great because we have several performances throughout the year downtown and we perform in the streets in the elements. This will give us a better way to be viewed,” said Smith.
The stage is set to be completed by early August.
If you’re interested in volunteering, crews are working from 6 a.m. until “we get tired or if the rain comes in.”
