Woman unknowingly gifts mother winning scratch-off lottery ticket

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A gift from her daughter just made a Goose Creek woman $125,000 richer.
South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winner, whose name they have not released, plans to have a nice vacation.
“Mama never plays the lottery,” the daughter said. “I’m so happy for Mama.”
The woman won the prize after scratching a $5 Monopoly Jackpot instant ticket. Two $125,000 top prizes remain in the instant ticket game with odds of winning of 1 in 660,000, according to lottery spokesperson Julie Huffman.
The Quick Pantry in Ladson, where the lottery ticket was purchased, received a commission of $1,250 for selling the ticket.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.