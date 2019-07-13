ADOC hosts hiring event Saturday

“It’s been a gradual thing. It’s been going on for several years and as the unemployment rate has gone down, our attrition rate has gone up as people found other jobs and went to other jobs,” said Lawley. “But we believe we have a good place to work. The more people we have on board, the more efficient we are, the more effective we are with our mission. In the security ranks over the next couple of years, we’re going to be trying to fill a couple thousand, that’s over the next couple of years. In the support roles, we’re trying to fill at least, in the next year, we need to fill a couple hundred jobs.”