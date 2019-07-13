AHSAA prepares for annual All-Star Week festivities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association is gearing up for its annual all-star week of events. The three-day festivities kick off Tuesday and run through Thursday night, concluding with the North vs. South football game.
This week, upcoming seniors from across the state will meet and take on each other in competition to see which half of the state has the better athletes: The northern half or the southern half.
Baseball and basketball kick things off Tuesday. The North-South baseball teams will square off at Riverwalk Stadium with the first game scheduled for 4 p.m. and the second game to follow at 6 p.m.
The Girls’ North-South game will get things going starting at 5 p.m. from the Dunn-Oliver Acadome, followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
Cross country gets things running Wednesday from the campus of Auburn University at Montgomery. Runners will hit the trails at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The next event slated for that day isn’t until the North-South softball game at 5 p.m. The second head of that double-header is scheduled for 7 p.m. with both games being played at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.
At the same time as the softball games, the North-South soccer games will also be played. The girls will play first at 5 p.m. and the boys scheduled to follow. The soccer games will be played from the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex.
Things conclude Thursday with a quartet of events scheduled, starting with golf from the Montgomery Country Club at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. is when the tennis matches will be played, still at the country club.
The North-South volleyball competition serves at 4 p.m. from the Multiplex before things wrap with the 60th annual North-South football game at Cramton Bowl.
All events but the cross country, tennis and golf competitions will be livestreamed on the Central-Phenix City High School NFHS Network School Broadcast Program.
