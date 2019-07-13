Carolina Panthers DE Mario Addison holds youth football camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NFL player Mario Addison is back in town giving back to the community this weekend.
The Carolina Panthers defensive end held his 6th annual youth football camp at Carver High School on Saturday. Nearly 800 kids from ages 4-18 came out to learn the fundamentals of football. Mario, who’s from Tarrant, is gearing up for his seventh season with the Panthers.
“The offseason has been going good, I just got back from London, you know the NFL paid me to go over there for the Carolina Panthers, we play over there in October so that’s a great feeling,” Addison said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.