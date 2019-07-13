Former MPD officer, Alabama Supreme Court marshal Leroy Pierce dies at 92

Pierce was at the scene when Rosa Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955

Leroy Pierce passed away at the age of 92 (Source: Leroy Pierce family)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer and former marshal of the Alabama Supreme Court Leroy Pierce has died.

Pierce was the first officer on the scene when Rosa Parks was arrested, but as he states in a book titled “Another View of the Civil Rights Movement” by Drue H. Lackey, Pierce did not arrest Parks.

“On arriving at the scene of the city bus on Montgomery Street, I parked my motorcycle next to the curb and I saw the bus driver standing outside his bus at the front door. I asked him what was the problem, and he stated that there was a Black female on the bus sitting in the White section. he had asked her to move to the back of the bus and she had refused. I did not see any disturbance going on inside the bus, so I told the bus driver that I did not receive the call and that a patrol car would be here in a few minutes,”
Leroy A. Pierce in "Another View of the Civil Rights Movement"

He served with the Montgomery Police Department for 29 years. He leaves behind a wife, four children, seven grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

Pierce was a member of the Montgomery Police Department for 29 years. (Source: Leroy Pierce family)

A celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:30 a.m.

