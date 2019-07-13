Former MPD officer, Alabama Supreme Court marshal Leroy Pierce dies at 92

“On arriving at the scene of the city bus on Montgomery Street, I parked my motorcycle next to the curb and I saw the bus driver standing outside his bus at the front door. I asked him what was the problem, and he stated that there was a Black female on the bus sitting in the White section. he had asked her to move to the back of the bus and she had refused. I did not see any disturbance going on inside the bus, so I told the bus driver that I did not receive the call and that a patrol car would be here in a few minutes,”

Leroy A. Pierce in "Another View of the Civil Rights Movement"