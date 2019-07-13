Former MPD officer, Alabama Supreme Court marshal Leroy Pierce dies at 92

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer and former marshal of the Alabama Supreme Court Leroy Pierce has died.
Pierce was the first officer on the scene when Rosa Parks was arrested, but as he states in a book titled “Another View of the Civil Rights Movement” by Drue H. Lackey, Pierce did not arrest Parks.
He served with the Montgomery Police Department for 29 years. He leaves behind a wife, four children, seven grandchildren, and a great grandchild.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:30 a.m.
