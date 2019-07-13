MFD responds to 2-alarm house fire on Meriwether Circle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue Capt. Jason Cupps says no one is hurt after crews responded to a house fire in Montgomery Friday evening.
Cupps said fire personnel responded to a two-alarm fire involving a two-story house in Meriwether Circle. According to Cupps, units saw flames breaking through the roof. Crews advised the flames spread quickly throughout the attic and second floor due to high winds.
Crews deployed a defensive attack at first, utilizing an elevated master stream. A second alarm was dispatched as Cupps says crews were needed for manpower and multiple points of attack.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and attic area.
All civilians were accounted for. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
