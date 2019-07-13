Mother of Selma murder victim calls on people with information to come forward

Selma, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother is calling on people in the community with information that could bring justice in her son’s murder case to come forward.
Jermaine Sanders is remembered as a loving husband and father of four who loved sports and had a friendly personality.
“Everyone he met was a friend. He didn’t meet a stranger,” said Velma Shuford.
Since her son’s death life hasn’t been the same for Shuford.
“It has been a whirlwind. Living day-by-day and a lot of restless nights," said Shuford.
On Nov. 22, 2018, Selma police say Sanders was shot inside his vehicle on Church Street. Shuford says the events unfolded right around the corner from her home.
“When he turned that corner we heard a barrage of gun fire and it sounded so loud, like it was hitting my house. You could hear the bullets hitting the fence. Everyone dove to the floor,” said Shuford.
Nearly eight months later, and the case still unsolved, Shuford is calling on people in the community who know what happened to speak up.
“Stop being scared, around here it is more of us than the bad guys. I am not going to give up. They got the wrong momma,” said Shuford.
Shuford says she collected a 500-signature petition, and with the help of the district attorneys office, Gov. Kay Ivey approved a $5000 reward.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says with additional commitment of the city, CrimeStoppers and Sanders family, the total reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible is $10,000.
“Somebody saw what happened. Money may encourage them to come forward,” said Jackson.
Jackson says when it comes to unsolved murder cases like this, it impacts both the victims family and the entire community.
“It has a coercive effect like acid on the community. So you want it solved as quickly as possible and the person brought to justice,” said Jackson.
Anyone with information can help the Selma police Secret Witness Line at (334) 874-2190 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.