Update: 1 dead after Hope Hull shooting

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead after a Saturday shooting in Hope Hull.
Capt. G.A. Beaudry confirms one child and another man were also injured in the shooting. Beaudry said the man and the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. the MCSO reported multiple injuries in the shooting which happened in the 100 block of Vista Del Verde Drive.
Deputies and medical personnel are at the scene.
Beaudry said the suspect is still outstanding. The shooting remains under investigation.
