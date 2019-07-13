Update: 1 dead after Hope Hull shooting

A child and an adult have been transported to a hospital

Update: 1 dead after Hope Hull shooting
A child and another man were injured in the shooting. They were transferred to a hospital for treatment. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | July 13, 2019 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 6:26 PM

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead after a Saturday shooting in Hope Hull.

Capt. G.A. Beaudry confirms one child and another man were also injured in the shooting. Beaudry said the man and the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. the MCSO reported multiple injuries in the shooting which happened in the 100 block of Vista Del Verde Drive.

One person was shot and killed Saturday in Hope Hull, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms.
One person was shot and killed Saturday in Hope Hull, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Deputies and medical personnel are at the scene.

Beaudry said the suspect is still outstanding. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.