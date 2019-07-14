Alabama, Auburn questions going into 2019 SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - In less than 48 hours the Southeastern Conference will kick off 2019 SEC Media Days from the Hyatt Regency in Birmingham.
Coaches and players from across the conference will converge during the four-day event and speak with the media ahead of the 2019 season.
Each team faces plenty of questions heading into the 2019 season, including both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
The Crimson Tide suffered a crushing defeat in the CFP National Championship game in January when Clemson pulverized the Crimson Tide 44-16. The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a concern that Nick Saban, and the quarterback himself, will undoubtedly be asked about when the Tide speak Wednesday morning.
Other questions the Tide could hear about includes the experience on the defensive side of the ball as well as the lack of experience at the offensive lineman position due to both Jonah Williams and Ross Pierschbacher now in the NFL.
For the Auburn Tigers, they ended their 2018-19 season on more of a high note after taking down Purdue in the Music City Bowl. Now, the attention turns towards their quarterback situation.
Head coach Gus Malzahn announced his quarterback race is down to a redshirt freshman, and an Auburn legacy in Bo Nix, and Malik Willis has transferred out. What the Tigers will have going for them this fall is the return of all five offensive linemen, including senior Prince Tega Wanogho, who will be in attendance when Auburn speaks with the media Thursday.
The full schedule can be found below:
- Missouri (11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.) (Barry Odom, DeMarkus Acy, Kelly Bryant, Cale Garrett)
- Florida (2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.) (Dan Mullen, Feleipe Franks, Lamical Perine, Jabari Zuniga)
- LSU (2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.) (Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit,)
- Georgia (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) (Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm, J.R. Reed, Andrew Thomas)
- Ole Miss (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) (Matt Luke, Matt Corral, Alex Givens, MoMo Sanogo)
- Texas A&M (1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.) (Jimbo Fisher, Justin Madubuike, Braden Mann, Kellen Mond)
- Tennessee (1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.) (Jeremy Pruitt, Daniel Bituli, Jarrett Guarantano, Darrell Taylor)
- Alabama (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) (Nick Saban, Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Moses, Tua Tagovailoa)
- Arkansas (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) (Chad Morris, McTelvin Agim, De’Jon Harris, Devwah Whaley)
- Mississippi State (1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.) (Joe Moorhead, Farrod Green, Erroll Thompson, Darryl Williams)
- South Carolina (1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.) (Will Muschamp, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards)
- Vanderbilt (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) (Derek Mason, Kalija Lipscomb, Jared Pinkney, Ke’Shawn Vaughn)
- Kentucky (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) (Mark Stoops, Lynn Bowden Jr., Kash Daniel, Logan Stenberg)
- Auburn (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) (Gus Malzahn, Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Prince Tega Wanogho)
The SEC has put a team in the championship game of the College Football Playoff for four straight years, and has put a team in either the BCS National Championship or the College Football Playoff National Championship in eight of the nine championship games this decade, and in 12 of the last 13. The SEC has won nine of those championships.
SEC Media Days coverage will be provided by the SEC Network and ESPN.
