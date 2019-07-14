Montgomery EMA offers tips to stay safe in severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical storm Barry continues to push inland Sunday, dumping rain and threatening communities. While we may have missed the brute of the storm, we want to make sure that we’re all prepared.
With all eyes on Barry, severe weather safety is top of mind. There’s no way to stop a storm, but you can try to prepare.
We’re in hurricane season, and that could bring strong winds and heavy rains to our area. So while this is a crucial time to be prepared, Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton says that you should keep a severe weather kit on hand year round.
“People need to think about the basic things. Water, a gallon of water per person. Food, at least a three day supply of non-perishable food items. And think, if you’re getting canned items you got to have a can opener or get the pop top,” she says. “A flash light and replacement batteries for that. A first aid kit, a whistle for help so if your house is damaged and you’re trapped inside, someone can hear that you’re in there. And one of the big things that we try to make sure is that people have their maintenance medicines, a couple days supply, just in case they can’t get out and get to their local pharmacy.”
Thornton also says that you should have a way to receive severe weather notifications, and shouldn’t rely on outdoor sirens alone.
One way to receive those severe weather notifications is by downloading our WSFA First Alert Weather app. A weather radio is also recommended.
