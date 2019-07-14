Montgomery EMA offers tips to stay safe in severe weather

“People need to think about the basic things. Water, a gallon of water per person. Food, at least a three day supply of non-perishable food items. And think, if you’re getting canned items you got to have a can opener or get the pop top,” she says. “A flash light and replacement batteries for that. A first aid kit, a whistle for help so if your house is damaged and you’re trapped inside, someone can hear that you’re in there. And one of the big things that we try to make sure is that people have their maintenance medicines, a couple days supply, just in case they can’t get out and get to their local pharmacy.”