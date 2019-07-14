OJ Howard gives back by taking kids on shopping spree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama tight end, and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, OJ Howard brings giving back an entirely new meaning.
His philanthropy week through out the River Region continues to explode, and this year it was even bigger.
Saturday, 10 lucky kids were treated to a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods by the former 1st round draft pick.
Giving back is something Howard has said feels good.
“It feels amazing. Today we got a chance to shop around Dick’s we’ve got 10 different kids and 10 different families that will get a $100 gift card so it just feels amazing to be able to give back," he said.
When asked what he hopes the kids were able to take from today, Howard simply said that he hopes that one day they may be able to pay this act of kindness forward.
"Just the opportunity to be able to receive something today and one day they can be in my shoes and reach out to others. Reach out touch one and make it a chain reaction. One day they’ll be able to do the same for someone else,” said Howard.
Howard has spent the last four days giving back to the community. Wednesday, he was at the Adullam House and then on Thursday and Friday, hosted his youth football camp where over 500 kids participated for free.
