Opelika man charged with Attempted Murder after shooting bystander in parking lot

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One Opelika man is facing charges of Attempted Murder after Police say a parking lot altercation resulted in him shooting a female bystander early Sunday morning.
At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, Auburn Officers responded to a bar in the 600 block of Opelika Road in reference to shots being fired.
Upon arrival, Officers found a 54-year-old female suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say her injury was not life threatening, however the female victim was transported to EAMC for treatment.
Authorities say further investigation determined that the shooting occurred as a result of an altercation between other subjects in the parking lot. Police say the injured woman was not involved in the altercation.
36-year-old Justin Obrian Wright was identified as a suspect in the shooting and later arrested by Auburn Police at a residence in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive. He was transported to the Auburn Police Division, interviewed, and charged with Attempted Murder.
Wright was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $75,000 bond. Police say additional charges against Wright are anticipated.
The Auburn Police Division says this case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to please call the Auburn Police Division General Investigation Section at 334.501.3140 or the Auburn tip line at 334.246.1391
Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.