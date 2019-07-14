Rolling road blocks starting in early morning hours on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising motorists of rolling road blocks on Interstate 85 beginning early Monday morning.
According to Brantley Kirk with ALDOT, the road blocks will be:
Monday, July 15
- 12:00 a.m. on Interstate 85 North just before the Taylor Road exit and
- 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 85 South off ramp at East Boulevard.
Tuesday, July 16
- 12:00 a.m. on Interstate 85 North off ramp at East Boulevard.
The road blocks should last about 30 minutes for crews to install overhead signs with law enforcement pacing traffic in the work zone.
Motorists should use caution if they travel through the areas and plan for delays.
