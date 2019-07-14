Tuskegee University police officer rescues woman from lake

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee University police officer rescued a woman after her car crashed into a lake Sunday morning.
According to TU Police Chief Patrick Mardis, at around 3:30 a.m., a Tuskegee police officer requested assistance on a call that a vehicle had lost control and was submerged in Tuskegee Lake. TU Sgt. Jeffrey McKinstry and Officer Sam White responded.
Mardis said when it was discovered a woman was trapped inside the submerged car, McKinstry dove into the lake and safely removed her.
“This officer’s exemplary actions are among those attributes desired in the law enforcement profession,” said Mardis. “And certainly shows the devotion that our officers have for service to all of Macon County.”
Mardis said McKinstry was recruited to TU as a sergeant more than a year ago.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.