Alabama state parks offering free admission on Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the summer vacation season comes to a close, the Alabama State Parks Division is offering the chance to visit their parks for free.
In celebration of their 80th anniversary and Alabama’s bicentennial, the 200th day of 2019 has been declared Bicentennial Day by Alabama State Parks.
There will be free admission and parking at all state parks, and a 20 percent discount on overnight accommodations at most parks this Friday, July 19.
Bladon Springs, Chickasaw, Paul Grist, Roland Cooper and the Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel are excluded from the discount on overnight accommodations on Friday but will still have free admission and parking.
The free admission to the park includes fishing, but a fishing license is still required, according to Alabama State Parks.
“We invite everyone to take advantage of Bicentennial Day and visit their favorite state park or explore one they’ve not yet experienced,” said State Parks Director Greg Lein.
There are 21 state parks spread across Alabama from the beaches along the Gulf Coast to the caverns and lakes in northern Alabama.
Depending on the location, the parks offer swimming, fishing, sightseeing, camping, zip lining, hiking, walking trails and more.
Several of the state parks are either located in Central Alabama or are within a few hours drive:
- Blue Springs State Park in Clio
- Chewacla State Park in Auburn
- Frank Jackson State Park in Opp
- Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula
- Paul Grist State Park in Selma
- Roland Cooper State Park in Camden
- Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City, the public’s access to Lake Martin
You can visit www.alapark.com to see other state park locations and begin planning your Bicentennial Day adventure.
