ALFA donates new truck to Auburn Equestrian Team

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - What do you get an equestrian team that dominates it opponents and has six national championships under its belt? A lot of horsepower.
Monday, Auburn University Equestrian Team head coach Greg Williams accepted the rains on a 2019 Duramax Diesel Chevy Silverado 2500. It comes with 445 more horses under the hood to help Williams’ teams continue hauling in the champ trophies.
The truck was donated by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Companies as a way of celebrating the team’s 2019 national championship and undefeated season. No other team has won a championship with a perfect season since the NCAA accepted the sport into the association two decades ago.
The 2018-19 team included 15 seniors who completed their collegiate athletic careers with a 61-10 record, two Southeastern Conference championships, and three national championships in 2019, 2018 and 2016.
“This truck is an amazing asset for us,” Williams said. “This is going to be a very nice vehicle to use when accepting donated horses or for safely transporting horses to the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Plus, we can use it to pick up feed and move laundry for the horses from the equipment room to the barn. It looks so nice, as well."
“It’s inspiring to see how committed these young women are to this sport, and it’s a pleasure to support the team with this truck donation,” said Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell, who earned his degree in agricultural business and economics from Auburn. “They’ve definitely gotten a lot of people excited, and that’s a good thing for the entire agricultural community in the state.”
“Under Coach Williams’ leadership, Auburn’s equestrian program truly demonstrates a championship culture, resulting in consistent excellence in competition, the classroom and the community,” Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “We deeply appreciate the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa for their extraordinary generosity.”
“It’s like a marketing piece for our sport,” Williams said of the new truck. "I couldn’t be happier.”
According to a recent study from Auburn, the equine industry adds more than $2 billion into Alabama’s economy and provides about 24,000 jobs.
