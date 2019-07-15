Bye bye Barry, hello heat!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Over the weekend, Barry made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane; as of this morning, it technically is still a Tropical Depression, but this storm will continue to weaken out towards our west. This means our overall weather pattern won’t be influence by this system anymore... says goodbye to slightly cooler, cloudier days with rain and say hello to the return of hot temps and elevated humidity!
We’ll still see scattered showers and storms today, particularly across our western Alabama counties. Elsewhere, it’s a typical mid-July day with highs climbing into the lower 90s with a few pop-up raindrops.
Rain chances start to go down a bit as we head through the rest of the workweek. High pressure will build back in around the Deep South, and that means a couple of things: more sunshine, hotter temperatures and only a few rogue showers to cool us off.
It’s like we didn’t skip a beat, because by Tuesday afternoon we will see highs spike into the middle 90s, and that’s where they will likely stay as we head through the rest of the workweek. If that isn’t hot enough for you, we won’t be seeing a drop in dew points, so heat index values easily surge back close to the triple digit mark; some spots may be flirting with 105°+ heat indices by the end of the week.
The tropics has been a big topic of conversation, but it won’t be now through the weekend; there are no active areas of concern to talk about right now, but of course if that changes we will give you a First Alert heads up!
