Dale County man killed in Sunday crash near Abbeville

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dale County man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Michael Simmons, the crash happened at 8:50 p.m. on Alabama 27, seven miles west of Abbeville. David William Williams, 51, of Ariton was killed when the 1985 Chevrolet pick-up truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Simmons said Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.