Montgomery’s STAR Watch Center program moving along

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The STAR Watch program has become a star itself.
“I’m surprised by how fast we moved along,” said Sgt. D.J. Lowe, supervisor of the STAR Watch Center for the Montgomery Police Department.
In fact, within a month after the concept was introduced to the public in early February, Montgomery police investigators saw first hand just what this network of video boards piped into cameras can do.
“We had the unfortunate incident at Lee High School. We were able to find three people initially plus one more and an arrest in 24 hours as a result of that,” said Montgomery Director of Public Safety Ron Sams.
“It’s tied in to dispatch and we’re able to look at those calls,” said Sgt. Lowe.
STAR Watch has been connected to 1,500 new cameras since Feb. 1.
By comparison, Mobile has 10,000. No surprise since the port city was the first to implement this program in the state.
“We got the concept from Mobile.. they call theirs Project Shield,” said Sgt. Lowe.
Here in the capital city, some 50 residents have given STAR Watch commanders access to their private cameras including a fast-food diner, a number Ron Sams is certain will grow in the near future.
“There is a misconception that we’re spying on them all the time. That’s not it. We look at your camera when there is a reason to look at it. The advantage is the manager of the fast food restaurant is if he sees a group and gets nervous, we can instantly see that," said Sams.
“This bring us to modern times,” Lowe added.
And that means getting ahead of criminals by watching from afar. Sgt. Lowe and Ron Sams say for now they haven’t collected any data in terms of arrests because the program is still new and they’re still getting familiar with the system.
