‘Movie Mondays’ returns to Montgomery riverfront

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -There are two more chances to enjoy Movie Monday in downtown Montgomery this summer.
For more than 10 years, the city of Montgomery has hosted this free event at the Riverwalk amphitheater.
This Monday’s movie is “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse."
For the last installment on July 22, the movie will be “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
It is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. You can bring your own food, or purchase from food vendors that will be set up along the riverfront. Alcohol and smoking are not allowed.
The movies will start at dusk.
