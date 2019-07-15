Suspect charged after armed robbery at Wetumpka gas station

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka gas station was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning, and the suspect was arrested hours later.
According to Wetumpka Police Detective Sean Blackburn, the robbery happened at the Conoco gas station off Highway 111 at around 8:45 a.m. The suspect entered the station, brandishing a handgun, and demanded all of the cash in the register.
Blackburn said after the suspect took the cash, he grabbed the cashier and pulled him outside. The cashier was able to get away, and the suspect fled to a black SUV, and he drove away from the scene.
At around 3 p.m., Blackburn said police found the suspect and the suspect vehicle at Highway 14 and Firetower Road. The suspect was identified as Gregory Levon Williams and was charged with first degree robbery and first degree kidnapping, with more charges to come.
Blackburn said there were no serious injuries sustained in this incident.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.