Suspects sought after gun pulled during road rage incident in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for two suspects in a road rage incident, during which a gun was pulled.
According to Lisa Byrd with the City of Prattville, the incident happened at around 5 p.m. Friday on Cobbs Ford Road. Two vehicles were traveling east when a gold sedan started to come into the lane of another vehicle, and the driver of the second vehicle honked the horn at the sedan.
The vehicles then reportedly stopped side-by-side at the intersection of Cobbs Ford and Legends, at which time the driver of the gold vehicle pointed some type of handgun at the driver in the second vehicle. Byrd said the driver of the second vehicle turned onto a service road to avoid further contact.
Byrd said the make, model, and tag of the gold vehicle is unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call PPD at 334-595-0208.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.