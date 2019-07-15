18-year-old charged, second suspect sought after deadly shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One suspect is in custody and another is being sought after a deadly shooting Saturday in Hope Hull.
Xarius Dewayne Johnson, 18, is charged with capital murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.
According to Capt. George Beaudry, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Vista Del Drive in Hope Hull Saturday.
An arrest affidavit says Johnson shot into a vehicle which had five people inside, including two children. One of those people, Johnny Hudson, 48 of Hayneville, was killed. Another adult and a 1-year-old were also injured in the shooting.
Beaudry says a second suspect is being sought for the shooting. Justin Deshawn Mays is wanted on capital murder charges. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mays, please call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.
A third suspect is also being sought but Beaudry says details on this suspect have not been released.
