Ala. Dems ordered again to hold new leadership elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Democratic National Committee has sent a letter to Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and the state Democratic Committee demanding action on several issues.
The national committee previously invalidated the 2018 election of the state’s chair and vice chair after some raised concerns about how the vote was held. The decision came after two challenges were filed that said multiple rules were broken to “stack the deck” in favor of Worley and Vice Chairman Randy Kelley. One challenge noted that 190 votes were cast when only 142 state committee members signed in at the meeting.
The DNC ordered the state party in February to hold elections within 90 days. That never happened. Worley and Kelley were able to temporarily stay in place until the election. At the time, Worley said she welcomed a new election but believed the original outcome was the correct one.
Now, the national committee is ordering the state committee to hold a new election for those positions no later than Aug. 17.
Additionally, the state committee has been ordered to adopt new bylaws after the DNC says Worley submitted draft amendments in June that “do not fully comply with the DNC Order." Her amendments had never been considered by the Rules and Bylaws Committee and hadn’t been adopted by the state committee, according to the letter.
WSFA 12 News reached out to Worley for comment. She has not yet responded.
The once dominant Alabama Democratic Party has been struggling in recent years. Republicans have tightened control over the ruby red state and hold all statewide constitutional offices, the state supreme court, and super majorities in both chambers of the legislature.
Democrats won a surprise upset in the 2017 special U.S. Senate election when Doug Jones won the seat, held for decades by Republicans, amid scandal surrounding GOP candidate Roy Moore.
Despite being the only statewide-elected Democrat, Jones has not swayed the party to adopt his proposal for new leadership. Jones threw his support behind the nomination of Montgomery attorney Peck Fox, who ran unsuccessfully against Worley in the now-invalidated election.
