1 arrested after deadly shooting in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was killed in Enterprise Saturday night.
Erica Latoya Alexander, 34, of Enterprise, is charged with murder in the death of Latosha Genita Jones.
According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, officers responded to the shooting near the 100 block of White Street at 10:39 p.m. There, they found the victim deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.
Haglund said on Sunday morning at 2 a.m. detectives arrested and charged Alexander.
Police wouldn’t give specifics on a motive, but confirmed the suspect and victim were acquaintances and there was an incident leading up to the shooting.
“I will say there was at least a verbal altercation before this crime took place,” said Lt. Haglund.
Although an arrest has been made in this investigation, police say they are still actively collecting and processing evidence and talking with witnesses.
As police work - family and friends grieve.
“The family is crushed by this - devastated by this,” said Rocky Jones, cousin.
Rocky Jones identified himself as a relative of Jones and one of the first to get to the scene after the shooting. Her smile is what he tries to remember now.
“She had a kool-aid smile, big smile,” said Jones. “My heart goes out to her boys who will have to go through the same thing she went through - losing her mom at a young age."
He says Jones has two sons.
Alexander is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.