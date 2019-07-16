ASU tabbed to finish 4th in SWAC East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets will be out to set the haters straight after they were tabbed to finish fourth at Tuesday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference’s SWAC Media Day.
A conglomeration of coaches and media members have set a fire up under the Hornets, Hornets fans hope. Defending champion Alcorn State, Alabama A&M and Jackson State were all picked to finish ahead of Alabama State. Mississippi Valley State was picked to finish fifth.
ASU finished 4-7 overall in Donald Hill-Eley’s first full season as head coach and 2-5 in conference play.
Despite being picked to finish fourth, the Hornets had four player selected to the preseason First Team All-Conference list and one player selected to the second team list.
Christian Clark (defensive line), Darron Johnson (linebacker), Anthony Craven (special teams) and Ezra Gray (special teams) were all selected to the first team. Joshua Hill (defensive back) was named to the second team.
In the West, defending West champion Southern was picked to finish atop the leaderboards again, followed by Prairie View A&M, Grambling State, Texas Southern and Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
The Hornets open the 2019 season up on the road against in-state opponent UAB Aug. 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
