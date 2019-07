The Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the people in the video. If you know the identiy of any of the subjects below, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff's Office (334) 361-2500 or Secret Witness 334-3661-2599. On 7/14/2019 at 1:10am three unknown black males used a crow bar to force entry into the Minnow Bucket located at 2411 Highway 14, Autaugaville, AL. Once inside,the suspects ransacked the business and fled with the cash register and assorted tobacco products.