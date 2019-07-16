BBB: Watch out for summer event scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it's a summer concert, craft beer festival, or a color run, there are all kinds of events going on throughout the summer. But before you give out your credit card information online, be careful.
"You may see things advertised on your social media feed," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama. "It looks fun, it's nearby, or you have that weekend off so you can travel. But beware some of these events are not real."
The Better Business Bureau says, in the last few years, it has shut down several fake runs and festivals. So what can you do? The BBB says you need to take some time and do your own research. You may need to call the venue that's listed and make sure it's really hosting the event. Also, be careful when it's time to pay.
“Make sure you’re buying from a legitimate ticket broker. You can find those at bbb.org. Avoid buying from sites like Craigslist, or other freebie sites, that you have no idea who these people are.” Smitherman said.
A few more warning signs: Make sure the name of the festival matches the real event. Sometimes scammers use names that are close to a real event. Also, be careful of really good ticket deals. You know the old saying, if it’s too good to be true, it’s likely a scam. If you do pay for an event online, use a credit card, not a debit card. That way scammers won’t have access to your entire checking account.
